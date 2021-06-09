‘The Veep Is in Deep’

The Corner

This week on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the new January 6 report, Kamala Harris’s speech in Guatemala, and the ProPublica IRS document leak. Listen below, or follow this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.

