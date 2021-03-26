The Wages of Disrupting the Woke Narrative

In yesterday’s hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, titled, “The Importance of a Diverse Federal Judiciary” I was the only witness on the panel to assert that race should not be a factor in the selection of judges. I then noted that I’d filed a brief (along with my Commission colleague Gail Heriot) in the Supreme Court supporting petitioners in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard. This triggered Rep. Ted Lieu (D., Calif.).

Advertisement

Only in White-Supremacist America could an Asian-American congressman yell at a black Civil Rights Commissioner for pointing out that whites at Harvard are discriminating against Asian-Americans in favor of blacks.