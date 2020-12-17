The Corner

NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Washington Post Insists Buttigieg Is Right: Airports Are Romantic

By
Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to be secretary of transportation, reacts to his nomination during a news conference in Wilmington, Del., December 16, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

The Washington Post op-ed page chose to run a column by Lisa Bonos — who writes about dating and relationships for the newspaper’s features department — declaring, “Pete Buttigieg is right. Airports are romantic.”

Maybe you find airports romantic, maybe you don’t. If you’re with the person you love, just about any place on earth can be romantic, even the Department of Motor Vehicles. Most of the time, airports are crowded, stressful, annoying, with a cacophony of announcements, and you always seem to end up behind somebody attempting to litigate a hostile takeover of United Airlines through the gate agent because

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Biden Should Beware of Nemesis

By
Joe Biden will be our next president. But he will face Nemesis in a way that few other presidents have ever encountered the cruel Greek god. Biden’s hubris and that of the media/Democratic Party fusion almost guarantee such divine retribution. Once the last of the other Democratic-primary candidates dropped ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Biden Should Beware of Nemesis

By
Joe Biden will be our next president. But he will face Nemesis in a way that few other presidents have ever encountered the cruel Greek god. Biden’s hubris and that of the media/Democratic Party fusion almost guarantee such divine retribution. Once the last of the other Democratic-primary candidates dropped ... Read More
NR PLUS World

China’s Horrific Triumph

By
As the end of the year approaches, we must reluctantly acknowledge that it has been a year of unimaginable triumph for America's only serious rival, the People's Republic of China. We will probably never know exactly how the coronavirus originated, and there appears to be a plausible scientific consensus that it ... Read More
NR PLUS World

China’s Horrific Triumph

By
As the end of the year approaches, we must reluctantly acknowledge that it has been a year of unimaginable triumph for America's only serious rival, the People's Republic of China. We will probably never know exactly how the coronavirus originated, and there appears to be a plausible scientific consensus that it ... Read More