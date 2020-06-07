The Webathon Brushes aside Glitches: We Are More Than Halfway to Our New Goal of $100,000

The charred remains of a Chase Bank following riots in La Mesa, Calif., June 3, 2020 (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Friday was amazing. Rich Lowry’s pleas for support hit the home page in the late morning, and an avalanche of support followed. Come Saturday morning, the glitch fairies tossed a monkey wrench into our donation page, but we yanked it out, and given the level and fervor of support, surely inspired by Rich’s passion — To hell with every single one of these bastards who are creating a moral permission slip for anarchists and other criminals and thugs to destroy our country as we know it — we have decided to extend our effort. We now hope to raise $100,000. It’s a far cry from NR’s true needs, but we are hopeful that another 654 people will emerge and duplicate the efforts realized these last 24 hours. Why do people give to NR? Here are some answers, from kindly folks, in their own words, which we hope inspire you to do likewise:

Sissy’s twenty came with an explanation, worth sharing: “Terrific call to arms, Rich Lowry! As you note, these bullies are not only ‘profoundly wrong, they are cowardly hypocrites.’ I’ve drifted somewhat away from National Review of late as I’ve become more aware of the importance of the President’s draining of the swamp. But now. This crisis may be just the thing to draw us back together in the face of a common enemy! :)” So glad you drifted back, and thanks so much.

Duane also proffers a sweet fifty, which he regards as insufficient: “I have been a reader of National Review for more years than I can remember. You have helped me find new perspectives on politics, politicians and world events. I am grateful to have you and while I can’t manage the $5000, I agree that supporting National Review is important. So here is my small but appreciative donation. Thank you for being there for us all.” Amigo, you have no idea of the value of your generosity. Means the world to us — now let’s go save that world!

help provide information that liberal media won’t, enabling us to better understand what is really happening in the world.” John drops $500 in the till, along with short-and-sweet appreciation: “Thank you for standing resolute for our country, the very foundation of our civilization. Bless you.” Back at you and double on the blessings!

Harry doubles that, and sends an amazing $1,000. And these encouraging words: “Keep up the great journalism and opinion pieces. Thank you for being an intellectual beacon of hope.” We do what we do because you are with us in the foxhole. Thanks so much, Harry.

Elisabeth sends a sawbuck, and gives us goosebumps: “I can’t tell you how this call to defend our country, not on the ramparts but in the realm of reason and wisdom and virtue, stirs my soul. We Americans have been given too great an inheritance to squander it. Keep up the good work, National Review ! I only wish could give more.” Elisabeth, what you have given is gold.

We have been in the soul-stirring business for nearly 65 years, and have the experience, the muscle memory, the intellectual firepower, the gut. All of that is needed to take on the determined, amok-running Left. Which is what we do now, not only for NR’s sake, not only for America’s sake, but for your sake. Yes, you. And we know you don’t stand by idle while this madness ensues, but you want to know — what’s your role in this fight? I hope you consider the one of belonging to an elite group, one of NR’s brothers and sisters in arms, helping conservatism’s voice of sanity remain unflagging in the fight, helping it remain fully supplied through this nasty, protracted conflict.

Your contribution matters. Why? Well, in part because no one owns NR. There’s no Sugar Daddy, no Sugar Momma. Our supporters are, and must be, many, and of means small and large. We are appreciative of all who join us because we know this: We have not an iota of moral claim on your selflessness. The facts: This effort runs through Monday. We now have a goal of raising $100,000. We’re more than half-way there. We need your help us to get the other half. Donate here. If you prefer to send your kindness by mail, make your check payable to “National Review” and send it to: National Review, ATTN: Defeat the Left, 19 West 44th Street, Suite 1701, New York, NY 10036. God love ya!