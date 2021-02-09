The WHO Concludes the Outbreak Starting in Wuhan, China, Is Just a Big Coincidence

The World Health Organization will no longer be seriously considering the possibility of a laboratory accident playing a role in the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2:

“Our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific targeted research,” WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek said at a news conference Tuesday.

This virus could well have jumped to humans from an intermediary host species. But we haven’t found this precise virus in any pangolins yet — or for that matter, in any bats. Nor …