‘The Wrong Way to Fight the Death Penalty’

. . . is the title of my latest Bloomberg Opinion column, which faults activists against the death penalty for, among other things, too often ignoring murder victims:

A Christian activist against capital punishment recently wrote an op-ed for Religion News Service, for example, that mentioned three death-row prisoners and none of their victims. Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein issued a statement lamenting that Joe Biden will become president too late to save four prisoners from execution. It said nothing about their victims or their crimes. A call to mercy should not be based on indifference to justice.