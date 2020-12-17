The Corner

‘The Wrong Way to Fight the Death Penalty’

. . . is the title of my latest Bloomberg Opinion column, which faults activists against the death penalty for, among other things, too often ignoring murder victims:

A Christian activist against capital punishment recently wrote an op-ed for Religion News Service, for example, that mentioned three death-row prisoners and none of their victims. Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein issued a statement lamenting that Joe Biden will become president too late to save four prisoners from execution. It said nothing about their victims or their crimes. A call to mercy should not be based on indifference to justice.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

A Close Look at the Georgia Runoff Elections

By
On the menu today: pealing back the onion on Georgia’s Democratic Senate candidates, and perhaps the worst possible nomination that Joe Biden could make. What You Need to Know about Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock Already more than 700,000 Georgians have cast ballots in the Senate runoff ... Read More

A Bold Pro-Life Move for a Democrat

By
Last week, Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard introduced not one but two substantial pieces of pro-life legislation. One measure from the Democratic congresswoman is intended “to protect pain-capable unborn children.” The legislative text is not yet available, but it is likely along the lines of similar ... Read More

