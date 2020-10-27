There Is Nothing Unusual about Justice Barrett Going to the White House

There has been a lot of huffing and puffing about it being a terrible thing for Justice Barrett to attend a ceremony at the White House (with the president, Justice Clarence Thomas, and the senators who supported her confirmation). This is historical amnesia. A swearing in or celebration at the White House has been the traditional last stop for a new justice before heading to the Supreme Court bench for life. If it was good enough for Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer at the Clinton White House, and for Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan at the Obama White House, it should be good enough for Amy Coney Barrett at this White House. And the people complaining, every last one of them, would be defending it if she were a Democrat.

Dan McLaughlin is a senior writer at National Review Online . @baseballcrank