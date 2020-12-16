The Corner

Elections

There Wasn’t Much Ticket-Splitting in 2020

By

“I don’t get it,” President Trump said at a recent White House meeting, according to Politico. “All these other Republicans, all over the country, they all win their races. And I’m the only guy that loses?”

The premise of the president’s question was wrong. Senate Republican candidates and Trump ran within a few points of each other in most states, and there was only one state in the country where a Republican Senate candidate won and Trump lost (Maine). As for the House? David Wasserman of the Cook Political Report points out that there was a pretty even split between the number of Biden/House GOP congressional districts and Trump/House Democrat districts — and the number of split districts in 2020 likely marked an all-time low:

The fact that Republicans picked up House seats even while Trump lost reelection has been confusing to Trump and some of his supporters, but the reason that happened is simple. In 2018, House GOP candidates trailed nationwide to House Democratic candidates by 8.4 percentage points; Republicans lost their majority and ended up with 199 seats. In 2020, House GOP candidates only trailed House Democratic candidates nationwide by 3.1 points, and they’ll hold 211 to 213 House seats in the next Congress.

The 2020 performance of House Republicans greatly beat expectations, but that performance is consistent with an election in which President Trump lost the national popular vote by 4.3 points.

In 2012, when Mitt Romney lost the national popular vote by 3.9 points, there was actually more ticket-splitting: House Republicans lost the national popular vote by 1.2 points and still held a majority with 233 seats.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

But Trump!

By
If you write anything critical about the incoming Biden administration, the usual ninnies on Twitter will respond, “Where were you when Trump did X?” -- never mind if you criticized the Trump administration plenty of times. Joe Biden promised that he and his transition team would “abide by the highest ... Read More
Politics & Policy

But Trump!

By
If you write anything critical about the incoming Biden administration, the usual ninnies on Twitter will respond, “Where were you when Trump did X?” -- never mind if you criticized the Trump administration plenty of times. Joe Biden promised that he and his transition team would “abide by the highest ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Where Did the New Mad Left Come From?

By
Bouts of extreme leftism are frequent in history. Plato’s Apology, Edmund Burke’s Reflections on the Revolution in France, and Vladimir Lenin’s What Is to Be Done? -- all offer us insight into the mind and methods of the hard Left. America has experienced surges of mainstream anarchism, socialism, and ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Where Did the New Mad Left Come From?

By
Bouts of extreme leftism are frequent in history. Plato’s Apology, Edmund Burke’s Reflections on the Revolution in France, and Vladimir Lenin’s What Is to Be Done? -- all offer us insight into the mind and methods of the hard Left. America has experienced surges of mainstream anarchism, socialism, and ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Limits of Left-Wing Dominance

By
Way back in November 2016, shortly after Donald Trump had defeated Hillary Clinton, Vice President-elect Mike Pence went to Broadway to see Hamilton. One of the most successful Broadway productions of the modern era, the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical combines a historical grounding in Ron Chernow’s biography of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Limits of Left-Wing Dominance

By
Way back in November 2016, shortly after Donald Trump had defeated Hillary Clinton, Vice President-elect Mike Pence went to Broadway to see Hamilton. One of the most successful Broadway productions of the modern era, the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical combines a historical grounding in Ron Chernow’s biography of ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Well Done, Mr. Attorney General

By
‘I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me.” That was Attorney General Bill Barr ten months ago, bemoaning President Trump’s penchant for spouting off about ongoing Justice Department investigations and prosecutions. The tweets in particular made it ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Well Done, Mr. Attorney General

By
‘I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me.” That was Attorney General Bill Barr ten months ago, bemoaning President Trump’s penchant for spouting off about ongoing Justice Department investigations and prosecutions. The tweets in particular made it ... Read More