There’s Big Money in Democratic Socialist Pronoun Buttons

An image of German philosopher Karl Marx is seen in a traffic light for passengers in his hometown in Trier, Germany, April 13, 2018. (Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters)

Great news, everyone. You can get your Karl Marx “Sharing Is Caring” sweatshirt for just $45, a Democratic Socialists for America dress for just under $50, a Democratic Socialists of America canvas print for $48, and Democratic Socialists of America leggings for just under $44. A Socialist party flag will cost you about $40 on Ebay, the Democratic Socialist premium T-shirts will set you back a bit more than $30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can also get Socialism Before Sanders: The 1930s Moment from Romance to Revisionism for just $93 at Walmart, or Towards a New Socialism for just under $90.

Over at the Democratic Socialists for America store, you can get a set of pronoun buttons for $10, the same price as a rose lapel pin. Or maybe the best value is the anti-capitalism T-shirt for just $20.

Man, being a socialist is expensive these days. Forget capitalism; if you really want to make money in the market, you’ve got to embrace the socialism brand and figure out how to market and sell socialist stuff.

Various Soviet leaders are said to have declared “The capitalists will sell us the rope with which to hang them” — although it’s far from clear whether any of them actually said it. But it’s understandable if today’s socialists aren’t all that interested in buying the rope, when there are so many great choices to buy socialist-branded consumer merchandise!