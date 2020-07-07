The Corner

The Economy

There’s Nothing Hypocritical about Small-Government Groups Taking PPP Loans

By

“Norquist’s Anti-Spending Group Took Small Business Relief,” reports Bloomberg. The Ayn Rand Institute also took out a Paycheck Protection Program loan somewhere between $350K and $1 million. The Daily Caller and PragerU also allegedly obtained PPP loans, according to Small Business Administration data.

LOLs all around from our unbiased press. Oh, the hypocrisy! Jonathan Swan notes: “Lotta folks who make a living banging on about how “big government sucks” got themselves some sweet PPP money.”

Comments

Whether those who bang out these columns are hypocrites or not, doesn’t change the underlying argument about big government sucking any more than a highly paid New York Times columnist taking his sweet tax cut changes the arguments about taxation. I’d wager that many small-government conservatives believe that a pandemic is one of the few times the citizenry needs serious state help. Especially given that it was the government that forced The Ayn Rand Institute and others to shutter their doors. It was government that stopped them from “making a living.” If the state can demand everyone live by its edicts, surely these institutions can be excused for using government to try counterbalance the harm done.

(This post originally listed Turning Point USA as being a recipient of a PPP loan, but the group rejected relief after applying for it.)

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

David Harsanyi is a senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun

Most Popular

Culture

Why Progressives Wage War on History

By
Princeton University’s decision to remove the name “Woodrow Wilson” from its School of Public and International Affairs is a big win for progressive activists, and the implications will extend far beyond the campus. It hardly surprises me, in today’s polarizing environment, that my alma mater caved to ... Read More
Culture

Why Progressives Wage War on History

By
Princeton University’s decision to remove the name “Woodrow Wilson” from its School of Public and International Affairs is a big win for progressive activists, and the implications will extend far beyond the campus. It hardly surprises me, in today’s polarizing environment, that my alma mater caved to ... Read More
Culture

A Triumph at Mount Rushmore

By
If nothing else, President Donald Trump’s July Fourth speech at Mount Rushmore clarified the battle lines of our culture war. The New York Times called the speech “dark and divisive,” while an Associated Press headline declared, “Trump pushes racial division.” A Washington Post story said the speech ... Read More
Culture

A Triumph at Mount Rushmore

By
If nothing else, President Donald Trump’s July Fourth speech at Mount Rushmore clarified the battle lines of our culture war. The New York Times called the speech “dark and divisive,” while an Associated Press headline declared, “Trump pushes racial division.” A Washington Post story said the speech ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

Patriotism Is Becoming ‘White Supremacy’

By
Never before has a speech extolling America’s virtues and the marvels or the nation’s heroes played to such poor — and completely dishonest — reviews. At Mount Rushmore on Friday night, President Trump gave a speech that was very tough on the woke Left, while largely celebrating America — its ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

Patriotism Is Becoming ‘White Supremacy’

By
Never before has a speech extolling America’s virtues and the marvels or the nation’s heroes played to such poor — and completely dishonest — reviews. At Mount Rushmore on Friday night, President Trump gave a speech that was very tough on the woke Left, while largely celebrating America — its ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Washington vs. Violent Crime

By
In New York City, 49 people were shot over the holiday weekend. The death count, so far, is eight. With 101 shooting victims in the last week, shootings are up 300 percent over the same period last year; for the full month of June, they reached a level not seen since 1996. Even before this latest bloodbath, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Washington vs. Violent Crime

By
In New York City, 49 people were shot over the holiday weekend. The death count, so far, is eight. With 101 shooting victims in the last week, shootings are up 300 percent over the same period last year; for the full month of June, they reached a level not seen since 1996. Even before this latest bloodbath, ... Read More