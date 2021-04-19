These Guys Work Hard to Get These Jobs, and Then Just Leave

Representative Steve Stivers (R-OH) leads a tour of school children in Rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington October 15, 2013. (Joshua Roberts/REUTERS)

Representative Steve Stivers of Ohio can live his life as he wishes. But it’s a little irritating to watch a six-term congressman announce he will resign his seat May 16 to take a job running Ohio’s Chamber of Commerce, just six months after he campaigned for a full two-year term.

Advertisement

Stivers announced he will resign May 16, and while it’s not set, Ohio may schedule the special elections for his district to align with the ones for the empty seat in the district of Marcia Fudge, who resigned her seat to become Secretary of Housing and Urban Development – a primary August 3, and a general election November 2.

There have been a lot of vacancies in the House this cycle. Among Democrats, in addition to Fudge, Cedric Richmond of Louisiana resigned his seat to work in the White House, Deb Haaland of New Mexico resigned to become Secretary of the Interior, and Alcee Hastings of Florida passed away on April 6.

Among Republicans, election lawsuits prevented Claudia Tenney of New York from taking her oath of office until February 11, congressman-elect Luke Letlow of Louisiana passed away from COVID-19 before taking office, and Ron Wright of Texas passed away from COVID-19 on February 7. And now Stivers will depart, next month.