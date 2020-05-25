The Corner

They, Too, Gave All: American War Deaths from Disease

At Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, Memorial Day, May 25, 2020

On Memorial Day, we take a single day out of the year to remember Americans (both by birth and adoption, both volunteers and draftees) who died for our country in war. The holiday conjures up iconic images of valor and dramatic death in battle: Minutemen at Bunker Hill, the motley defenders of New Orleans, bluecoats on Little Round Top, Rough Riders charging up on San Juan Hill, doughboys in the Argonne Forest, Navy torpedo bombers at Midway, G.I.s wading ashore at Normandy, Marines on the blasted hellscape of Iwo Jima and in the snowy passes below Chosin, soldiers besieged at Khe Sanh, firefights in the mountains near Kandahar, convoys on the road to Baghdad.

Death in wartime, however, has long had another face, especially in the nation’s first century and a half: disease. Bringing men from far-flung communities (often farms and small towns) and packing them together in close quarters, exhausted by marching and fighting and sometimes ill-clothed and fed, disease ran rampant. Indeed, in every American war before 1941, more soldiers died of disease than from battle. George Washington’s army was ravaged by smallpox, which he described as more dangerous than “the Sword of the Enemy”; the Continental Army lost ten men to disease for every one in battle. Two-third of the Civil War dead were from disease; in the Spanish-American War, that number rose to five-sixths. Half of military deaths in the First World War were from disease, mainly the Spanish Flu, and more died from contracting it just while signing up to serve. The Second World War saw heroic efforts to fight tuberculosis and malaria, but even with battle casualties rising to two-thirds of deaths, there were still 113,842 fatalities from disease or non-battle injuries (including the war’s many training accidents). For the wars between 1861 and 1918 in particular, the numbers and array of causes are grim:

During the Civil War in the United States, of 304,369 troops lost by the Union Armies from all causes, 186,216 died from disease. Dysentery and diarrhea accounted for more than 44,000 of these deaths; typhoid fever killed nearly 35,000, and malaria caused the death of about 8,000 soldiers.

When the Spanish-American War broke out…[a] call for volunteers quickly brought some 125,000 men into training…14,000 cases of typhoid fever had appeared among them. A government Typhoid Commission, headed by Dr. Walter Reed, reported that “more than 90 per cent of the volunteer regiments developed typhoid fever within eight weeks after they came into camp.” A force of about 17,000 men landed in Cuba at the end of June but [faced] outbreaks of typhoid fever, dysentery, malaria, and finally yellow fever…[in the First World War,] the [American Expeditionary Force] lost 50,510 men as a result of enemy action…disease killed 50,714 men..

These were, for the most part, miserable and pathetic ways to die, full of vomiting, diarrhea, sores, fevers, chills, and gasping for breath. The dead won no decorations for bravery. Their losses were not commemorated in movies, novels, statues, poems, or murals. Yet they, too, gave all for their country’s wars. In a year when most of us are spending Memorial Day in some form of quarantine, it is particularly appropriate to remember them as American heroes.

NR PLUS World

How to Avoid a China-Led World Order

As the COVID-19 crisis has unfolded, it has opened our eyes to China’s rapidly expanding role in the international order and global economy. Beijing’s outsize role in the World Health Organization has come under attack, as has the muscular diplomacy used by China’s foreign ministry in responding to ... Read More
Immigration

The Party’s Over — No More Guest(worker)s

Last month's Presidential Proclamation temporarily suspending a tiny sliver of permanent immigration in response to Great Depression 2.0 also called for a review of the alphabet soup of foreign-worker programs. The relevant cabinet departments were instructed to offer recommendations "to stimulate the United ... Read More
World

Hong Kong, All Alone

China is currently transgressing the terms of its 1997 treaty over Hong Kong, which promised a “one country, two systems” settlement that preserved Hong Kong’s somewhat autonomous democratic institutions. These institutions guarantee rights to Hong Kongers and guard its common-law inheritance. China’s ... Read More
Elections

Against Jo Rae Perkins

On Tuesday, Jo Rae Perkins won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Oregon. The Oregon GOP says it will back her candidacy notwithstanding her associations with the “QAnon” movement. That’s a mistake. Perkins is an unreconstructed exponent of a batty and corrosive conspiracy theory running a ... Read More
U.S.

Unsustainable America

Americans are having fewer babies than ever, or at least than since the government began tracking the general fertility rate in 1909. The total fertility rate ticked down to 1.7 in 2019, meaning that the average number of babies an American woman would have over her lifetime is well below replacement ... Read More
NR PLUS Books

The Makings of Modern Madness

The paradigm of mind–brain dualism, like the story of syphilis, is by no means virgin territory. However, Allan Ropper and Brian Burrell’s How The Brain Lost Its Mind: Sex, Hysteria, and the Riddle of Mental Illness puts both the legacy of dualism and the story of syphilis under the microscope, and offers a ... Read More
