They’re Going to Dethrone Thomas Jefferson

People think I’m crazy when I say I doubt whether there will be a Jefferson Memorial 20 years from now. Here’s another little straw in the wind, from Falls Church, Va., which is in Northern Virginia, but is not Berkeley:

The Falls Church School Board voted unanimously on December 8 to rename Thomas Jefferson Elementary School and George Mason High School.

The vote follows a six-month-long process, which included hours of public hearings, hundreds of submitted written public comments, and a survey of the community to inform the Board’s decision.

“The Board took seriously the viewpoints and concerns raised by many students, parents, staff, and community members,” said School Board Chair Greg Anderson.  “We thank everyone who shared their perspectives with us and will be mindful of your comments as we now begin selecting names that reflect the diversity of opinions in our community. Our schools must be places where all students, staff, and community members feel safe, supported, and inspired.”

