Things about Which I Have Been Wrong

Note to self: When offering a hostage to Fate, never bet on things not getting dumber than they already are.

Joe Biden, based only on the voices of the choir of goblins in his head, charges that Donald Trump is going to try to use the coronavirus epidemic as an excuse to try to delay the election — or even to cancel it.

“Mark my words,” Biden said, “I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held.” Your words have been marked, Mr. Biden.

Joe Biden is still a ridiculous crank, and it still is the case that there was no reason at the time to credit Biden’s prediction, but, now, here’s Trump being Trump, limboing right under whatever the lowest bar of the day happens to be. I should have known better.

