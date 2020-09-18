Thirty Things That Caught My Eye Today: Never Again, Love & Marriage, Happy New Year & More (September 18, 2020)

1.

18 September 1932 | French Jewish girl Rosa Farber was born in Paris. On her 10th birthday she was deported from #Drancy to #Auschwitz. She was murdered in a gas chamber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/4euFAZVn6b — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) September 18, 2020

2. There were 5 priests in Aleppo, Syria: 2 died of COVID-19

3. Summer wave of dementia deaths adds thousands to pandemic’s deadly toll

4. Some better news for these poor people locked in their rooms for months in nursing homes

5. Lebanon’s Maronite patriarch calls for all parties to adopt ‘active neutrality’

6.

In this podcast, @nadinemaenza reviews what ISIS did to the Yazidis and other religious minorities during the genocide, and how these groups still suffer – via @MarkJMelton https://t.co/DCUbAqq4Ey — Providence (@ProvMagazine) September 18, 2020

7. Why UAE’s landmark deal with Israel is bad for Turkey – Al-Monitor: the Pulse of the Middle East

8. Louis Brown in First Things: Black Lives Matter and the Christian

9. Andrew Sullivan:

This week, I watched videos of people literally burning Harry Potter books, like latter-day Nazis, in the cause of transgender liberation. It’s safe to say, I think, that many of these people have lost their minds — just by staying online. And they not only think they’re perfectly sane; they think they’re heroes.

10. Religious Liberty and this SCOTUS term, from the Becket Fund

11. NPR: The Complicated Importance of Abortion To Trump Voters

12. Ramesh: The Biden Agenda: Let’s Talk About the Courts, Congress, and Abortion

13.

Sex has been recast "as a dangerous act, to be undertaken with extreme caution & only if absolutely necessary. And if relationships are mainly about power & the threat of abuse, those who pursue them too enthusiastically must be viewed with suspicion." https://t.co/KuCmMyYakx — Brad Wilcox (@WilcoxNMP) September 18, 2020

14. Defend Religious Freedom in the US and Abroad

15. Samuel Gregg: The Perennial Problem of Executive Power

16. Wonderful Marlo Safi: Man Caught On Video Destroying Statue Of Virgin Of Guadalupe At New York Catholic Church

17. US bishops commend HUD plan to allow homeless shelters to serve on basis of sex

18. A martyr of charity? Pope remembers priest slain this week by homeless man he helped

19.

The great Yehuda Amichai said it best:

"I want to be written again

in the Book of Life, to be written every single day

till the writing hand hurts."

Happy 5781! Shana tova to everyone. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) September 18, 2020

20.

Here's a great podcast from my friend R. Meir Soloveichik on the meaning behind the Jewish new year (which starts tonight). Definitely worth 37 minutes @philosproject @tikvahfundhttps://t.co/5WnRJVjLEv — Robert Nicholson (@rwnicholson_) September 18, 2020

21. George Weigel: A Man for Strengthening Others

22. Waiting for the “Spring”

23.

Fr. Andrew Hofer, O.P.'s full lecture on "St. Thomas Aquinas: Our Common Doctor for Theology Today," is now available on our youtube channel: https://t.co/kb6Reh0PEM Fr. Hofer speaks on the exaltation of St. Thomas's teaching by the Roman Church, St. Thomas's style & much more. pic.twitter.com/pDWLEc1w8A — Thomistic Institute (@ThomisticInst) September 18, 2020

24.

Let your #writing reflect only the wisdom of pain or of delight which life has most deeply revealed to you. Nothing else is worth your time or the time of any reader.

WALKER PERCY#amwriting #writinglife pic.twitter.com/FNkvIRfnzb — Jon Winokur (@AdviceToWriters) September 18, 2020

25. The Virtuous Ruler: Hildegard of Bingen and the Question of Authority in Just War

26. The Unsung Russian Forerunner of the Death Penalty’s Demise in Catholic Teaching

27. Reason: Every Political Ad Ever

28. BLM Rioters Awarded Nobel Peace Prize | The Babylon Bee

29. I resemble this:

30.