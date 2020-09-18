The Corner

Thirty Things That Caught My Eye Today: Never Again, Love & Marriage, Happy New Year & More (September 18, 2020)

1.

2.  There were 5 priests in Aleppo, Syria: 2 died of COVID-19

3. Summer wave of dementia deaths adds thousands to pandemic’s deadly toll

4. Some better news for these poor people locked in their rooms for months in nursing homes

5. Lebanon’s Maronite patriarch calls for all parties to adopt ‘active neutrality’

6.

7. Why UAE’s landmark deal with Israel is bad for Turkey – Al-Monitor: the Pulse of the Middle East

8. Louis Brown in First Things: Black Lives Matter and the Christian

9. Andrew Sullivan:

This week, I watched videos of people literally burning Harry Potter books, like latter-day Nazis, in the cause of transgender liberation. It’s safe to say, I think, that many of these people have lost their minds — just by staying online. And they not only think they’re perfectly sane; they think they’re heroes.

10. Religious Liberty and this SCOTUS term, from the Becket Fund

11.  NPR: The Complicated Importance of Abortion To Trump Voters

12. Ramesh: The Biden Agenda: Let’s Talk About the Courts, Congress, and Abortion

13.

14. Defend Religious Freedom in the US and Abroad

15. Samuel Gregg: The Perennial Problem of Executive Power

16. Wonderful Marlo Safi: Man Caught On Video Destroying Statue Of Virgin Of Guadalupe At New York Catholic Church

17. US bishops commend HUD plan to allow homeless shelters to serve on basis of sex

18. A martyr of charity? Pope remembers priest slain this week by homeless man he helped

19.

20.

21. George Weigel: A Man for Strengthening Others

22. Waiting for the “Spring”

23.

24.

25. The Virtuous Ruler: Hildegard of Bingen and the Question of Authority in Just War

26. The Unsung Russian Forerunner of the Death Penalty’s Demise in Catholic Teaching

27. Reason: Every Political Ad Ever

28. BLM Rioters Awarded Nobel Peace Prize | The Babylon Bee

29. I resemble this:

30.

