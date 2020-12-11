‘This Ain’t It, Tex’

The Corner

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss Texas’s ridiculous lawsuit, the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden, and the Democratic outcry over General Austin. Listen below, or subscribe to this podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.

Members of the National Review editorial and operational teams are included under the umbrella “NR Staff.”

Law & the Courts

Texas Unleashes an Absurd Kraken

By
The odds of the Texas election lawsuit prevailing in the Supreme Court might not be less than one in a quadrillion, but they are extremely remote -- and should be. Texas is asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the presidential election in four battleground states won by Joe Biden because, it argues, election ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Three Democrats Have a Very Bad Week

By
On the menu today: Dianne Feinstein, Hunter Biden, and Eric Swalwell are all having a terrible week. The Bad Week for Dianne Feinstein For quite a while now, if you paid consistent attention to Senator Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.), you would notice that she would make a statement, and then the next day ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Barr’s Critics Should Reconsider

By
On the menu today: Attorney General William Barr kept the investigation of Hunter Biden secret until after the election, which blows up a lot of the demonization and criticism of him since he stepped into the Department of Justice; the Food and Drug Administration expects to start jabbing Americans with the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Glory of Trump’s Judges

By
One of President Donald Trump’s foremost achievements has been to erect a formidable obstacle to his own post-election legal challenges. The federal judiciary, now seeded throughout with Trump-nominated judges, has given the back of its hand to pro-Trump election litigation, with Trump judges issuing notably ... Read More
