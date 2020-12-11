‘This Ain’t It, Tex’

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss Texas’s ridiculous lawsuit, the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden, and the Democratic outcry over General Austin. Listen below, or subscribe to this podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.
Texas Unleashes an Absurd Kraken
The odds of the Texas election lawsuit prevailing in the Supreme Court might not be less than one in a quadrillion, but they are extremely remote -- and should be. Texas is asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the presidential election in four battleground states won by Joe Biden because, it argues, election ... Read More
Three Democrats Have a Very Bad Week
On the menu today: Dianne Feinstein, Hunter Biden, and Eric Swalwell are all having a terrible week. The Bad Week for Dianne Feinstein For quite a while now, if you paid consistent attention to Senator Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.), you would notice that she would make a statement, and then the next day ... Read More
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Hunter Biden Investigation: Overt and Primed for a Special Counsel
It drives me nuts when subject-matter experts lapse into the jargon of their fields, so I’m doubly annoyed when I contribute to this menace. Over the past couple of days, discussing news of Hunter Biden’s announcement that he’s under federal investigation, I casually described criminal probes as being ... Read More
The Disgraceful Hunter Biden Cover-Up
It’s now clear that the Hunter Biden story was real, with Hunter himself acknowledging a federal probe into his taxes -- one that reportedly began in 2018. Really, it was always clear. Yet, when the New York Post broke the details, virtually the entire journalistic establishment and left-wing punditsphere ... Read More
Barr’s Critics Should Reconsider
On the menu today: Attorney General William Barr kept the investigation of Hunter Biden secret until after the election, which blows up a lot of the demonization and criticism of him since he stepped into the Department of Justice; the Food and Drug Administration expects to start jabbing Americans with the ... Read More
Detroit Police Says No Weapons Seen at Protest Outside Michigan Secretary of State’s Home
The Detroit Police Department said Thursday that officers who responded to a protest Saturday night outside Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's home did not see any protesters carrying weapons, contradicting Benson's claims that dozens of armed demonstrators congregated outside her residence. "I ... Read More
Texas’s Frivolous Lawsuit Seeks to Overturn Election in Four Other States
The first thing to notice about Texas’s desperation lawsuit, which seeks to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, is what does not appear on the front page: the name of the state’s solicitor general, Kyle Hawkins. The lawsuit is brought against four other states -- Pennsylvania, Georgia, ... Read More
Barr Worked to Keep Hunter Biden Investigations from Public During Election: Report
Attorney General William Barr has known about investigations into Hunter Biden’s business and financial dealings since at least spring, but tried to conceal the investigations from the public during the presidential election, according to a new report. One investigation surfaced this week after federal ... Read More
The Glory of Trump’s Judges
One of President Donald Trump’s foremost achievements has been to erect a formidable obstacle to his own post-election legal challenges. The federal judiciary, now seeded throughout with Trump-nominated judges, has given the back of its hand to pro-Trump election litigation, with Trump judges issuing notably ... Read More
