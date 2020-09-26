This Is ‘Anti-Racism’?

Ibram X. Kendi has become famous for proposing that we abolish the U.S. Constitution and replace it with a dictatorship led by people of whom he approves. As such, I suppose that it is not a surprise that he doesn’t approve of Amy Coney Barrett, who wishes to preserve that Constitution. But I must ask this: Kendi has said that there is “racism” and “anti-racism,” with nothing in between. Which one is this?

Some White colonizers "adopted" Black children. They "civilized" these "savage" children in the "superior" ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity. https://t.co/XBE9rRnoqq — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) September 26, 2020