Contra Costa County in California updated its shelter-in-place orders yesterday. Residents of the county must keep the number of people in attendance at funerals to ten or fewer. Playgrounds, gym equipment, climbing walls, picnic areas, dog parks, pools, spas, and barbecue areas — prohibited outside of residences — will remain closed.

Also, residents of Contra Costa County may hold “protests of up to 100 people.”

County lawmakers do not see any contradiction there.