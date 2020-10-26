This Just In . . .

The Corner

From the inbox this evening:

BREAKING: Pack. The. Damn. Courts.

Jack ~

Just this evening, the Senate Republicans pushed through on a Party-line vote the confirmation of Amy Comey Barrett to the US Supreme Court, making her the first US Supreme Court justice to be confirmed with zero minority votes. They rushed it through a week before the election because they knew they were going to lose and they chose to retain power for a generation instead of letting the people have a vote as they advocated when Obama was President.

The norms are broken and the last bastion of sanity was at the US Supreme Court, but that has fallen, as well.

Tell Senate Democrats to Pack The Courts next year.

If we are to restore integrity, common decency and empathy, we must urge Senate Democrats to reform the filibuster and Pack the Supreme Court.

Not with Party-line boot lickers, but by actual justices who have a strong understanding of the law, historical precedent, civil rights and constitutional interpretation.

To Save Democracy, we now must Pack the Courts!

Help us spread the word. Click to tweet!

Thanks for all you do!

~Hon. Diane Russell

Portland, Maine

Well Diane, if I may, I appreciate the thanks (and your style: “Party-line boot lickers” is a humdinger). Anyway, thought you’d want to know that your email was inspiring. So I’ll be sending some Republican senators donations. You have a good night.

Elections

Hell, No

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about language, culture, politics, and other things you can fight with your family about at Thanksgiving. To subscribe to “The Tuesday” and receive it in your inbox, follow this link. The Case against Trump In 2016, my friend Roger Kimball of Encounter ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Another Pollster Sees a Trump Win

By
The Trafalgar Group’s Robert Cahaly is an outlier among pollsters in that he thinks President Trump will carry Michigan, Pennsylvania, or both, and hence be reelected with roughly 280 electoral votes. (I explained his thinking here.) Last week another pollster, Jim Lee of Susquehanna Polling and Research, ... Read More
Elections

The Only Middle Finger Available

By
If Donald Trump wins a second term, it will be an unmistakable countercultural statement in a year when progressives have otherwise worked their will across the culture. After months and months of statues toppling and riots in American cities and a crime wave and woke virtue-signaling from professional sports ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump vs. Biden: A Rundown

By
One week out, the contrasts are worth assessing. Foreign policy Biden so far has issued no substantive critique of Trump’s foreign policy other than banalities that Trump’s comportment and unpredictability have offended allies and tarnished America’s reputation. But who exactly, according to Biden, is ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Pollster Who Thinks Trump Is Ahead

By
The polling aggregator on the website RealClearPolitics shows the margin in polls led by Joe Biden in a blue font and the ones led by Donald Trump in red. For a while, the battleground states have tended to be uniformly blue, except for polls conducted by the Trafalgar Group. If you are a firm believer only in ... Read More
