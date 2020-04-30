This Law Prof Nails the Truth

The Corner

Northwestern University’s John O. McGinnis is always worth reading. In this Law & Liberty post, he ruminates on how our schools (law schools and the rest) have failed students during the COVID-19 crisis.

Money quote:

It is hardly a surprise that perverse ideology and faux sentimentality pervade our educational establishment. The typical university faculty stands well to the left of the median Democrat. Flaunting of one’s concern about privilege is the common idiom of the faculty lounge. Moreover, working at non-profit institutions insulated from competition naturally weakens attachment to values like self-reliance that might otherwise be taught in a crisis.

Read the whole thing.

George Leef is the the director of editorial content at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.

