The Corner

Culture

This Month in American Decadence

By
Abraham Lincoln in 1865 (Alexander Gardner via Library of Congress)

On the back page of The Atlantic is a feature called “The Big Question.” For November, the question is: “If you could go back in time and change one thing, what would it be?”

Charles Ryan of Napa, Calif., would go back and prevent the burning of the Alexandrian library. William Darity Jr. of Duke would see to it that Radical Reconstruction had been implemented after the Civil War. David Aalto of Etowah, N.C., would prevent the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. David Hill of Los Angeles would spare Kennedy. Marina Warner, a historian, would stop the expulsion of the Jews from Spain. Gerry O’Keefe of Olympia, Wash., would have prevented chattel slavery in the British colonies. (Why not everywhere?) I can get behind those, though I might have gone with something like preventing the Holocaust or the HIV epidemic.

But some people are bananas.

Author Anne Delia Subin believes the human race was cursed by the discovery of oil in Kuwait. Along the same lines, Roger Albin of Ann Arbor, Mich., wishes we had never seen the development of a “commercially successful oil-and-gas industry.” Roger Dengate of Rochester Hills, Mich., would have preempted the Second Amendment. Jeffrey Miller of North Woodmere, N.Y., wants Rocky Balboa to have defeated Apollo Creed. (That was a movie, Jeffrey.)

Professor Samantha Kelly of Rutgers puts her crosshairs on the invention of agriculture. “Hunter-gatherer life isn’t sounding so bad,” she writes. The hunter-gatherer life is ready when you are, professor.

Comments

The contempt we have for material abundance — for things such as agriculture and energy — is part of the disease of decadence. It is grotesque, and something one hears almost exclusively from the rich and the secure. The contempt for the Bill of Rights, increasingly common, is a worrisome sign of the times.

But I would like to shake the hand of Bernard Seneway of Ellicott City, Md., who would put the ixnay on the Interstate Highway System, a.k.a. Eisenhower’s Folly. A man after my own heart. Even Ike got a few wrong from time to time.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

Stop Claiming ‘No Quid Pro Quo’

By
Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-column series this weekend, dealing with recent developments in the impeachment inquiry that House Democrats are conducting in connection with President Trump’s dealings with the government of Ukraine. Quid pro quo . . . it’s the new “by the book.” You ... Read More
Politics & Policy

From Woke to Broke

By
‘The fact is there is no more money. Period,” says Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot. She’s talking about the teachers’ strike that has paralyzed her city’s public schools — enrollment 360,000 — for the past week. The public employee union is demanding more: more money for salaries (only eight states ... Read More
White House

Shapiro on Ukrainegate

By
Ben Shapiro thinks there are two possible explanations for President Trump’s conduct — and one of them, if true, nullifies the case for impeachment. One explanation he calls “the Get Biden Theory.” The one he considers more plausible he calls the “Miasma of Corruption Theory.” It’s the story not of ... Read More
White House

Did Trump Abuse His Power with Ukraine?

By
The centerpiece of the Democrats’ push to impeach Donald Trump is the charge that he abused the power of the presidency by using U.S. aid to Ukraine as leverage to secure Ukrainian cooperation in investigations of political opponents. Do they have a case? Ultimately, that depends on the evidence. But first we ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Treason of the Elites

By
In the late 1970s, a little-known left-wing professor and activist decided to embark on a three-year-long project to balance the alleged patriotic bias in American historical writing. His name was Howard Zinn, and his project became the book A People’s History of the United States, a desecration of American ... Read More
Elections

The Problem with President Pence

By
Republican senators will soon be receiving an invitation to tear apart the GOP ahead of the 2020 elections, and they are going to decline to accept it. It’s a trope of pro-impeachment commentary that it should be simple for Republican senators to swap out President Donald Trump, who puts them in awkward ... Read More