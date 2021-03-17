This Mother Fights against a School That Indoctrinates Her Son

William Clark is a mixed-race student in a charter school in Las Vegas. That school, like so many others across America, has succumbed to leftist pressures and pushes “progressive” propaganda down students’ throats. In a class entitled Sociology for Change, he was told that he had to denounce his supposed privilege and admit that he was “an oppressor.”

He didn’t go along with that and was given a failing grade.

His mother, Gabrielle, is not standing idly by. With the help of the recently formed organization Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR), she is suing the school. Read more about her case here.

If you’re sick of the spread of divisive ideology that turns people against each other while promoting the growth of statism, I suggest supporting FAIR.