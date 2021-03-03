This Whole Thing Really Should Be Over by Memorial Day, Shouldn’t It?

It’s a great headline to see: “Biden Expects U.S. to Have Covid-19 Vaccines for All Adults by End of May.”

But I hope the Biden administration realizes what it is getting into with this announcement. First, while Biden added that having a sufficient supply by the end of May isn’t necessary a declaration that everyone will be vaccinated by the end of May . . . people will now reasonably conclude that almost everyone they know, or at least a large majority of everyone they know, will be vaccinated by the end of May. That’s not a guarantee. We’re eleven weeks …