Those Swinging Seventies

President Trump is 73 years old. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell is 77 years old. House speaker Nancy Pelosi is 79 years old. Former vice president and current Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden is 76 years old. Senator Bernie Sanders, another one of the top contenders for the Democratic nomination, is 77 years old. One of the other top contenders for the Democrats, Senator Elizabeth Warren, just turned 70 in June.

Advertisement

Has there ever been another time when so many high-level positions in the American government were filled by septuagenarians?