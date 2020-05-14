The Corner

Science & Tech

Three New Signs on COVID-19’s Fatality Rate

By

First: I missed it last week when it came out, but here is a study combining a lot of previous work from around the world. It estimates that the fatality rate (specifically, the infection fatality rate) is about 0.75 percent, or in a range between 0.5 and 1 percent.

As the authors note, these are pretty high numbers for any country seeking to pursue a “herd immunity” strategy, which could require more than half of the population to be infected. In the U.S., we could be talking a million or more deaths. They also note, however, that different places seem to have very different fatality rates, though there aren’t enough data to create country-by-country estimates.

Second: Indiana is randomly selecting residents and giving them tests. (Why aren’t more states?) As the New York Times notes, “we now know that it’s likely that about 2.8 percent of Hoosiers have so far been infected with this virus. It also means that the fatality rate in Indiana is about 0.6 percent.”

Comments

Third: Preliminary results from hard-hit Spain suggest that 5 percent of the population has had it, and that the fatality rate is around 1.2 percent there.

Update: Make that four. A modeling study out of France (which is consonant with the limited testing data they have) finds that “3.6% of infected individuals are hospitalized and 0.7% die,” and that 2.8 million people, or 4.4 percent of the population, have been infected. It adds that “the lockdown reduced the reproductive number from 2.90 to 0.67 (77% reduction).”

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

PC Culture

Call Them ‘Mistresses’

By
The Associated Press released its updated stylebook at a recent teleconference. The new style guide contains more than 200 revisions and updates from the previous edition. The new guidance includes a section on “gender-neutral language.” Stylebook editor Paula Froke said the update “aims to treat people ... Read More
PC Culture

Call Them ‘Mistresses’

By
The Associated Press released its updated stylebook at a recent teleconference. The new style guide contains more than 200 revisions and updates from the previous edition. The new guidance includes a section on “gender-neutral language.” Stylebook editor Paula Froke said the update “aims to treat people ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Teen Girls vs. ‘Trans’ Athletes

By
In the latest installment of our dystopian black comedy, Biological Sex v. Gender Identity, using the scientifically accurate term “males” to refer to boys who “identify” as girls is enough to land you in contempt of court. District Judge Robert Chatigny, during an April 16 conference call, chastised ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Teen Girls vs. ‘Trans’ Athletes

By
In the latest installment of our dystopian black comedy, Biological Sex v. Gender Identity, using the scientifically accurate term “males” to refer to boys who “identify” as girls is enough to land you in contempt of court. District Judge Robert Chatigny, during an April 16 conference call, chastised ... Read More
Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
U.S.

A Plea for Generosity

By
If you judged by social media, you’d think that America in the coronavirus crisis had a pro-lockdown faction led by Dr. Anthony Fauci and a “let it rip” faction led by a handful of red-state governors and professional conservative saber-rattlers. This may be a useful narrative for people whose jobs thrive ... Read More
U.S.

A Plea for Generosity

By
If you judged by social media, you’d think that America in the coronavirus crisis had a pro-lockdown faction led by Dr. Anthony Fauci and a “let it rip” faction led by a handful of red-state governors and professional conservative saber-rattlers. This may be a useful narrative for people whose jobs thrive ... Read More
Law & the Courts

‘End Taxation by Prosecution’

By
About Lars Trautman’s article, “End Taxation by Prosecution,” this morning: Yes, thank you, and amen. Ask most people what prosecution has to do with taxes, and you’ll be lucky to get an answer this side of Al Capone. Admittedly, other than the occasional tax cheat, the two do not appear to have much in ... Read More
Law & the Courts

‘End Taxation by Prosecution’

By
About Lars Trautman’s article, “End Taxation by Prosecution,” this morning: Yes, thank you, and amen. Ask most people what prosecution has to do with taxes, and you’ll be lucky to get an answer this side of Al Capone. Admittedly, other than the occasional tax cheat, the two do not appear to have much in ... Read More