Thursday Links

October 17, 1814: the London Beer Flood killed eight people.

From 1865: Mark Twain’s proposal for climate control.

Inside Notre Dame: a blow-by-blow account of the restoration process.

Here, on one sheet of paper, is a map of the entire Internet as of 1973.

How to hide a billion dollars.

Lucid Decapitation.

