Tight Race in North Carolina

The North Carolina Senate race between incumbent Republican Thom Tillis and Democratic state senator Cal Cunningham was a dead heat until July, when several surveys showed Cunningham opening up a nearly ten-point lead in the RealClearPolitics average of polls. But now the average of four new polls in August shows Cunningham’s lead shrinking to just over three points.

The presidential race has also tightened: At the end of July, Biden led Trump by nearly five points in the RCP average of North Carolina polls, but Biden now trails Trump by less than one point.

Trump currently trails Biden in the other battleground states that will likely determine the outcome of the election.