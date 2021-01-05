Tim Scott Rejects Plans to Reject Electoral College Results

Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.) wears a face mask as he arrives for a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 7, 2020. (Andrew Harnik/Reuters Pool)

South Carolina GOP senator Tim Scott comes out against the plans of 13 GOP senators to object to certification of Electoral College results: “As I read the Constitution, there is no constitutionally viable means for the Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their Electors.”

Scott is the latest Republican senator from a deep-red state opposed to the gambit.

Oklahoma senator Jim Inhofe says: “To challenge a state’s certification, given how specific the Constitution is, would be a violation of my oath of office — that is not something I am willing to do and is not something Oklahomans would want me to do.”

North Dakota senator John Hoeven says:

“Under the Constitution, states are responsible for our elections, and the people, through the Electoral College, elect the President. Each state certifies its electoral vote, not Congress. The people of North Dakota do not want Congress to determine their vote, and we should not set the precedent by doing it for other states. Therefore, I do not plan to object. Additionally, the courts, not Congress, are responsible for resolving any electoral disputes and any irregularities should be adjudicated through the courts. This is what the Constitution outlines and that is how we should proceed.”

Both Hoeven and Tim Scott are up for reelection in 2022.