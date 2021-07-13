Time Magazine’s Phony ‘Conservative Case Against Banning Critical Race Theory’

Time has an article entitled “The Conservative Case Against Banning Critical Race Theory.” Given the conventions of opinion journalism, the first thing a reader would expect from an article with such a title in a national news magazine is that the author would be a well-known conservative, hence, a person one would trust to make a “conservative case” against a position advanced by many fellow conservatives. The reader is told only that the author is University of Chicago law professor Aziz Huq. Fine, you might think; Chicago is a place with a fairly open tradition of conservative scholarship. Maybe, if you …