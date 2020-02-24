Times Flies When You Are Being Conservative

When most guys were 14 — as they say, “back in the day” — they were likely buying comic books, or reading Mad, or, well . . . let’s leave it at that. But for freshman Rick Brookhiser, of Irondequoit High School in Rochester, N.Y., youth meant countering the advocates of “The Moratorium” (the one intended to end the Vietnam War). It was 1970, and Young Rick wrote, rebelled against the rebels, and submitted his account of the affair to the editor (William F. Buckley Jr.) of a famous conservative magazine (National Review). The editor was taken with the submission, and duly published it, even making it the cover story.

Today marks the 50th Anniversary of Rick’s first NR piece. The PDF of “The Story of the Posting of the Theses” can be read here.

We offer Rick our heartfelt congratulations on this milestone, and would encourage any who wish to find a worthwhile way to celebrate to get a copy of his acclaimed new book, Give Me Liberty: A History of America’s Exceptional Idea.

By the way, Rick appeared on Morning Joe last week to discuss the book. It’s well worth watching, which can be done here.