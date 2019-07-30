The Corner

Books

TNC on ‘The Smallest Minority’

By

Our friends at The New Criterion review my new book, The Smallest Minority, here. An excerpt: “Witness the sociopolitical climate, current year. To please the masses has always been to wield power, but instead of the panem et circenses of Roman times, the mob now clamors for a new sort of alimentation: outrage. Shallow pretenses of classical liberalism soon give way to outright barbarism and enforced ideological conformity. The end result: ‘ochlocracy,’ or mob rule, a phenomenon that Williamson teases out in its many social, psychological, and ethical dimensions. Williamson is blistering and irreverent, stepping without doubt on more than a few toes—but, then again, that’s kind of the point.”

Comments

Many thanks.

The book is, right at the moment, the No. 2 book of political commentary on Amazon, behind Mark Levin’s latest, Unfreedom of the Press. That’s an improvement from yesterday, when it was No. 3 behind Unfreedom of the Press and . . . the Kindle version of Unfreedom of the Press. I’m always happy to see Mark in first place, but first and second place?

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Film & TV

Quentin Tarantino Is Cancelled

By
A writer for the Guardian suggests we cancel Quentin Tarantino because his films “have revelled in extreme violence toward women.” Debatable, but this is quite a paragraph: In Tarantino’s debut directorial feature, Reservoir Dogs, the only female characters in the credits are “Shot Woman” and ... Read More
Culture

Among the Chimps

By
As you may be aware thanks to my merciless flogging of it, I have a new book out called The Smallest Minority: Independent Thinking in the Age of Mob Politics. It is about the way in which social media brings out the worst of the tribalism and idiocy in our contemporary politics by displacing almost all of the ... Read More
U.S.

Trump’s Racially Charged Attacks on Elijah Cummings

By
Making the click-through worthwhile: President Trump attacks Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore in the only way he knows how; an attack at a garlic festival should make us wonder whether we define “terrorism” too narrowly; and former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel starts to lose his patience with the wild ... Read More