Today in Academic Achievement

Regarding my column today on the erosion of the idea of citizenship, someone claiming to be John Eastman, professor of constitutional law at Chapman University, offers a fragment of a thought via Twitter:

I wonder if Kevin Williamson will change his mind if the evidence uncovered by the St Paul Tribune that Omar’s father was a High-ranking official in the genocidal regime in Somalia (ineligible for asylum) or that their “relatives” were not (so fraud).

The account is unverified, and I find it almost impossible to believe that a law professor would be capable of producing this third-grade prose, even on social media — or, more importantly, that he’d need to have due process explained to him.

