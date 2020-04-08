The Corner

Religion

Today’s Virus-Free Programing from NRI

By

It’s Holy Week and Passover! Since most places of worship are unable to gather their congregations, National Review Institute’s Center for Religion, Culture, and Civil Society is pleased to offer virtual programming during Holy Week and prior to the start of Passover. Our Faith and Culture Leaders Series, part of NRI’s Virus-Free Forums, features podcasts and a special conference call with innovative leaders in the faith community, hosted by Kathryn Jean Lopez.

Out today is Kathryn’s podcast with Sr. Mary Catharine Perry, O.P., talking about observing Holy Week from home:

Kathryn also recently spoke with Fr. John Maria Devaney, who has been ministering in the New York City hospitals, to discuss his service on the front lines and maintaining hope in a time of crisis:

Comments

Please visit our website for more details and updates here.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

World

How to Make China Pay

By &
One of the big questions facing the international community today is how to hold China legally and politically accountable for all its dishonesty and harm to people around the world. According to reports, U.S. intelligence agencies have confirmed to the White House that China has deliberately understated the ... Read More
World

How to Make China Pay

By &
One of the big questions facing the international community today is how to hold China legally and politically accountable for all its dishonesty and harm to people around the world. According to reports, U.S. intelligence agencies have confirmed to the White House that China has deliberately understated the ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Eeyore Syndrome

By
In A. A. Milne's classic Winne-the-Pooh children’s tales, Eeyore, the old gray donkey, is perennially pessimistic and gloomy. He always expects the worst to happen. Milne understood that Eeyore’s outbursts of depression could at first be salutatory but then become monotonous. The outlook of the pessimist ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Eeyore Syndrome

By
In A. A. Milne's classic Winne-the-Pooh children’s tales, Eeyore, the old gray donkey, is perennially pessimistic and gloomy. He always expects the worst to happen. Milne understood that Eeyore’s outbursts of depression could at first be salutatory but then become monotonous. The outlook of the pessimist ... Read More