Today’s Virus-Free Programing from NRI

It’s Holy Week and Passover! Since most places of worship are unable to gather their congregations, National Review Institute’s Center for Religion, Culture, and Civil Society is pleased to offer virtual programming during Holy Week and prior to the start of Passover. Our Faith and Culture Leaders Series, part of NRI’s Virus-Free Forums, features podcasts and a special conference call with innovative leaders in the faith community, hosted by Kathryn Jean Lopez.

Out today is Kathryn’s podcast with Sr. Mary Catharine Perry, O.P., talking about observing Holy Week from home:

Kathryn also recently spoke with Fr. John Maria Devaney, who has been ministering in the New York City hospitals, to discuss his service on the front lines and maintaining hope in a time of crisis:



Please visit our website for more details and updates here.