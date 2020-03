We’ve lost Tom Coburn, a great conservative and patriot, a man of remarkable faith and integrity:

Saddened by the death of my friend Tom Coburn. If there were an integrity caucus in the Congress he would have been its leader. He was the opposite of all the things that give politicians a bad name. His honesty and candor could be stunning. A man of conviction, but no ideologue.

— Robert P. George (@McCormickProf) March 28, 2020