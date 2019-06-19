The Corner

Tom Cotton vs. CEOs for Abortion

Sen. Tom Cotton speaks with reporters in Washington, D.C. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

Arkansas Republican Tom Cotton took to the Senate floor on Wednesday to speak out against large corporations and CEOs that are threatening to boycott states for passing pro-life laws.

“Giant media companies like Disney, Netflix, and WarnerMedia have threatened to cripple Georgia’s film industry if its residents don’t bend the knee and betray their pro-life convictions,” Cotton said. “And just last Monday, the New York Times ran a full-page advertisement organized by the pro-abortion lobby and signed by the CEOs of hundreds of companies saying that legal protections for unborn babies are ‘bad for business.’ How disgusting is that?”

Cotton isn’t proposing any sort of government response. His speech was rather an attempt to shame corporations and CEOs for pressuring pro-life states and voters. He singled out one CEO who signed the pro-abortion letter but runs a company, &Pizza, that doesn’t offer its employees paid maternity leave.

“As liberal activists have lost control of the judiciary, they’ve turned to a different hub of power to impose their views on the rest of the country. This time it’s private power, located in a few mega-cities on the coasts,” Cotton added. “And for some reason, the outrage only seems to go in one direction. As states like Arkansas have passed pro-life laws, other states have sadly gone down a different path, stripping unborn children of recognition and protection under the law. States like New York, Illinois, and Vermont recently passed laws declaring abortion a ‘fundamental right,’ accessible until moments before birth for practically any reason with a doctor’s note.”

You can watch Cotton’s full remarks here:

