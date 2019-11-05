Tom Steyer Proves Money Doesn’t Matter

Pro-impeachment billionaire Tom Steyer has spent an incredible $46 million on presidential election advertising, according to data from Advertising Analytics featured in Axios. That is $13.5 million more than President Donald Trump and more than three times as much as Elizabeth Warren.

Much of that spending has been in Iowa. It hasn’t helped his chances. Steyer is currently in seventh place in the Hawkeye State, between Kamala Harris and Tulsi Gabbard, according to the RealClearPolitics average. In New Hampshire, he’s in ninth place. He has .9 percent of Democrats nationwide. Money can’t buy you love — or an election.