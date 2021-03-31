Tony Blinken’s Error of Commission

Somebody hand Antony Blinken the report of the Commission on Unalienable Rights. He needs to give it a look. In his remarks Tuesday presenting the latest Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, the secretary of State took a gratuitous swipe at the commission, which his predecessor Mike Pompeo established in 2019 to review the connections between America’s constitutional principles, the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and U.S. foreign policy.

Blinken said that human rights are universal, co-equal, and non-hierarchical. “Past unbalanced statements that suggest such a hierarchy, including those offered by a recently disbanded State Department advisory committee, do not …