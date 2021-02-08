Toyota’s Pro-Life, Pro-Adoption Super Bowl Commercial

A man walks past a Toyota logo at a motor show in Tokyo, Japan, October 24, 2019. (Edgar Su/Reuters)

The most touching ad during the Super Bowl last night came from Toyota, an homage both to the beauty of adoption and the dignity of every life.

The commercial shows footage of a young girl swimming in an Olympics-style pool, while a voice-over features a woman speaking with a couple about the little girl they hope to adopt.

“We found a baby girl for your adoption, but there are some things you need to know,” the woman says, before telling the parents that the baby, born in Siberia, has a rare condition that will require double amputation of her legs.

“I know this is difficult to hear, but her life, it won’t be easy,” the woman continues.

The ad then cuts to the same young girl in the pool, swimming competitively in front of a large crowd despite having lost her lower legs. She arrives at the finish line and smiles at her mother.

“It might not be easy,” the adoptive mother replies on the phone with the adoption agent, with tears in her voice. “But it’ll be amazing. I can’t wait to meet her.”

Perhaps without knowing it, Toyota has made a deeply pro-life commercial, one that affirms the irreplaceable value of each one of us, born or unborn, sick or healthy, no matter our circumstances, our challenges, our suffering.