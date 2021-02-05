Tracking Critical Race Theory

Critical Race Theory (CRT), once regarded as a lunatic doctrine propounded by obscure leftists at overpriced northeastern colleges, has proliferated into K–12 classrooms, federal, state, and local government, businesses, and even pre-schools. As such, it’s no longer merely lunatic, but dangerous.

The Legal Insurrection Foundation has established a website documenting Critical Race Training at more than 200 colleges and universities across the country. The site provides information to parents and students about the nature and extent of CRT at these institutions.

CRT/1619 Project indoctrination is advancing with blinding speed and little resistance throughout American institutions. Legal Insurrection’s compendium provides valuable information to challenge the advance.