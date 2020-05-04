The Corner

A Good Trade Idea from the Administration

Reuters:

The United States is pushing to create an alliance of “trusted partners” dubbed the “Economic Prosperity Network,” one official said. It would include companies and civil society groups operating under the same set of standards on everything from digital business, energy and infrastructure to research, trade, education and commerce, he said.

The U.S. government is working with Australia, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Vietnam to “move the global economy forward,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said April 29. . . .

Latin America may play a role, too.

A collection of partners on both sides of the Pacific Ocean who agree on a lot of the rules of trade and contain China’s influence makes a lot of sense. I could swear I’ve heard of that idea before, though . . .

