Tragedy, Then Farce

Scourging my man William Weld, Jim Geraghty writes:

William Weld is pro-choice, signed gun-control bills into law as a governor, endorsed Barack Obama in 2008, spent much of his time as the Libertarian vice-presidential nominee talking about how much he personally liked Hillary Clinton, and compared Trump’s proposals to deport illegal immigrants to “glass crunching on Kristallnacht in the ghettos of Warsaw and Vienna.”

Yeah, yeah, yeah. And he hasn’t held office in this century, either.

But other than that?

You’re looking at this the wrong way, Jim: If the presidency is going to be a comedy, I prefer Noël Coward to The Three Stooges.

