Transferring from Community College to a Four-Year College Isn’t Easy

For many high school graduates, community college is a much better choice than enrolling in a four-year institution. But after completing their academic program at the community college, students who have decided to continue their education often find the process rather difficult.

North Carolina has a program that helps such students. In today’s Martin Center article, Shannon Watkins interviews the program advisor at Wake Tech, one of the state’s main community colleges. It does seem to help those students who would benefit from going on to a bachelor’s degree.