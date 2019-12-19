The Corner

PC Culture

J. K. Rowling Indicted by Woke Enforcement Agency

By
J. K. Rowling in New York City, 2016 (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Our very special friends at Vox — which with dry wit describes itself as “a general-interest news site” whose “mission is simple: explain the news” — have just indicted J. K. Rowling on a charge of “transphobic B.S.” Vox poses the following question in a tweet:

“Destroy the legacy of Harry Potter?” What does that mean? Does Vox think people are going to stop enjoying Harry Potter stories? Or does “legacy” in this context simply mean “the good will of people who think like Vox writers?” Wouldn’t it have been more accurate for the tweet to ask, “Did J. K. Rowling just incur the wrath of Vox?”

Rowling earlier suggested that women should not be “forced out of their jobs for stating that sex is real.” The reference is to the case of Maya Forstater, who lost her job at a British think tank when her contract wasn’t renewed because she posted tweets stating her belief that biological sex is immutable. Rowling’s tweet is as follows:

Forstater sued and was rejected by a British court that declared her “absolutist in her view of sex” because she “will refer to a person by the sex she considered appropriate even if it violates their dignity and/or creates an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment. The approach is not worthy of respect in a democratic society.”

Comments

And anyone who thinks Maya Forstater should not have lost her job because of her beliefs about sex is equally unworthy of respect, according to Vox. With its characteristic pose of childish woundedness, Vox declares that Rowling “just ruined Christmas,” that her “fans are heartbroken,” that her tweet is “blatant transphobic rhetoric,” and her attitude is “shocking.” It notes that although Rowling is “moderately liberal to progressive,” she is “increasingly less so than her fans” — who number in the scores if not hundreds of millions and have not, so far as I know, been polled to measure their wokeness. The only evidence Vox cites to back this assertion is anecdotal, not to say lazy — a basket of angry or wounded remarks fired off by Woke Twitter.

I eagerly await the sober, empirical, data-driven analysis proving that Harry Potter fans are as woke as Vox writers. Failing that, maybe Vox should just organize a public bonfire of Rowling’s books.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

The Slippery James Comey Gets Nailed 

By
Twenty years ago, Bill Clinton gave us “it depends upon what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” James Comey has now given us it depends what the meaning of “vindicated” is. The former FBI director sat down with Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday over the weekend, and it didn’t go well. Wallace ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Slippery James Comey Gets Nailed 

By
Twenty years ago, Bill Clinton gave us “it depends upon what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” James Comey has now given us it depends what the meaning of “vindicated” is. The former FBI director sat down with Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday over the weekend, and it didn’t go well. Wallace ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Yet Another Dismal Star Wars Movie

By
The first half of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t good, and the second half isn’t bad. After eleven films, the only fuel left in the series’s tank is sheer nostalgia, but at least Episode IX doesn’t go out of its way to irritate the audience, the way The Last Jedi did. I left the theater with a ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Yet Another Dismal Star Wars Movie

By
The first half of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t good, and the second half isn’t bad. After eleven films, the only fuel left in the series’s tank is sheer nostalgia, but at least Episode IX doesn’t go out of its way to irritate the audience, the way The Last Jedi did. I left the theater with a ... Read More
Culture

Your Kid Should Not Have a Smartphone

By
Ah, parenting in the Internet age: It’s an experience full of mystery and wonder! Whether you’re at the local school, a youth sporting event, or a kid’s birthday party, it’s common to see groups of young children, sometimes as young as third or fourth grade, huddled blank-eyed over their collective ... Read More
Culture

Your Kid Should Not Have a Smartphone

By
Ah, parenting in the Internet age: It’s an experience full of mystery and wonder! Whether you’re at the local school, a youth sporting event, or a kid’s birthday party, it’s common to see groups of young children, sometimes as young as third or fourth grade, huddled blank-eyed over their collective ... Read More