‘Cruel’ to Whom?

A bill working its way through the Arizona state legislature would require educational institutions that sponsor women’s sports teams and leagues to restrict participation in such activities to biological females. Indignant, Elizabeth Warren tweeted the following in response:

Trans athletes are not a threat. We need to protect trans kids—and all LGBTQ+ kids—and ensure they feel safe and welcomed at school. I urge the Arizona legislature to reject this cruel bill. https://t.co/9ALVjeIBiv — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 20, 2020

The senator should consider asking a female athlete denied a scholarship after losing to a testosterone-laden competitor whether the bill, as written, is “cruel” or not.