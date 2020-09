Over at the indispensable Unherd.com, Sam Leith questions why an interview with Judith Butler received so much overpraising. Butler is widely credited for popularizing the conceptual split between sex and gender that has driven transgenderism. The United Kingdom, more than anywhere else, has produced dissent against transgenderism from feminists. Leith had hoped to find some clarity from a veteran academic. Instead, Butler was evasive. Maybe there’s less here than meets the eye.

Michael Brendan Dougherty is a senior writer at National Review Online . @michaelbd