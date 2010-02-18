The Corner

A Tribute to Arnold Beichman

By

As a political science doctoral student at Stanford between 1997 and 2002, I had the privilege of working closely with Dr. Arnold Beichman.

As a fellow at the Hoover Institution, Dr. Beichman befriended and mentored literally hundreds of students who were involved with Stanford’s conservative newspaper, The Stanford Review.  Dr. Beichman also coordinated our weekly Hoover lunch program. His joie de vivre, his keen intellect, and his legendary stories were an inspiration to us all. Furthermore, Dr. Beichman made it a point to remember each student’s name, whether they were the editor-in-chief or a newly recruited freshman.

Comments

Dr. Beichman would usually leave campus during the spring to spend time in Canada. As the most senior person on the paper, I would often assume responsibility for coordinating the Hoover lunch program. At the end of the spring semester, in my traditional end-of-year thank-you note to all the students, I always mentioned that I did my best to recruit good speakers and facilitate discussion — but that, of course, no one could replace Dr. Beichman.  Perhaps that is the most apt tribute to an outstanding  author, scholar, mentor, and friend: Dr. Arnold Beichman.

Michael New is an assistant professor at the University of Alabama and a fellow at the Witherspoon Institute in Princeton, NJ.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Michael J. New is a visiting assistant professor of social research and political science at the Catholic University of America and an associate scholar at the Charlotte Lozier Institute in Washington, D.C.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

The Other Case against Reparations

By
Reparations are an ethical disaster. Proceeding from a doctrine of collective guilt, they are the penalty for slavery and Jim Crow, sins of which few living Americans stand accused. An offense against common sense as well as morality, reparations would take from Bubba and give to Barack, never mind if the former ... Read More
Politics & Policy

May I See Your ID?

By
Identity is big these days, and probably all days: racial identity, ethnic identity, political identity, etc. Tribalism. It seems to be baked into the human cake. Only the consciously, persistently religious, or spiritual, transcend it, I suppose. (“There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor ... Read More

‘Silenced’

By
Someone tweeted this cartoon today, which apparently is intended to depict me. A few thoughts: I love the caricature. It’s really good. I may steal the second panel and use it for advertising. I hear this line of criticism fairly often from people who are not very bright or well-informed; in truth, I ... Read More