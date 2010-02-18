A Tribute to Arnold Beichman

As a political science doctoral student at Stanford between 1997 and 2002, I had the privilege of working closely with Dr. Arnold Beichman.

As a fellow at the Hoover Institution, Dr. Beichman befriended and mentored literally hundreds of students who were involved with Stanford’s conservative newspaper, The Stanford Review. Dr. Beichman also coordinated our weekly Hoover lunch program. His joie de vivre, his keen intellect, and his legendary stories were an inspiration to us all. Furthermore, Dr. Beichman made it a point to remember each student’s name, whether they were the editor-in-chief or a newly recruited freshman.

Dr. Beichman would usually leave campus during the spring to spend time in Canada. As the most senior person on the paper, I would often assume responsibility for coordinating the Hoover lunch program. At the end of the spring semester, in my traditional end-of-year thank-you note to all the students, I always mentioned that I did my best to recruit good speakers and facilitate discussion — but that, of course, no one could replace Dr. Beichman. Perhaps that is the most apt tribute to an outstanding author, scholar, mentor, and friend: Dr. Arnold Beichman.

– Michael New is an assistant professor at the University of Alabama and a fellow at the Witherspoon Institute in Princeton, NJ.