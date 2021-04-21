‘Troubled Waters’

This week on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Jim discuss Maxine Waters’s comments on the Chauvin trial, Biden’s flip-flop on refugee limits, and George W. Bush’s chastisement of the GOP on immigration. Listen below, or follow this show in iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.
