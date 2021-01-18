‘Truly Reprehensible’; Truly Excellent

There’s a lot going on in the United States, and in the world at large. But, in a way, January is Kevin D. Williamson Month for me. I wrote about his new book, Big White Ghetto, last week: here. And now I have done a podcast with him: here. You can hear it straight from the horse’s mouth, so to speak.

As he does in his book, Kevin talks in our podcast about poverty, drugs, gambling, porn, and other chronic problems. Sounds grim. Yet Kevin is a pleasure to listen to, always (and an education).

A review of this podcast is in — from my mother: “Never heard a better podcast.” Granted, she is biased (toward Kevin).

Big White Ghetto has four superb blurbs on the back cover — from George F. Will, Dana Perino, Jonah Goldberg, and Rich Lowry. Let me quote Rich’s, which sums up my own view exactly:

This book is classic Kevin Williamson — wildly entertaining, unsparing, brimming with insight, eloquent, and, above all, fearless. You can’t truly understand the country you’re living in without reading Williamson on the white working class that he himself came from and that he vividly describes without regard to any piety, right or left.

Yes.

And want a dose of George Will?

No commentator on America’s current discontents matches Kevin Williamson’s written pryotechnics, which feature indignation laced with wit and information delivered with moral urgency. He writes often about the problem of addiction but is himself a cause of a wholesome addiction. I am among the many readers who are Williamson addicts.

Kevin’s favorite blurb, however, is the one that appears on his book’s front cover: “Truly reprehensible.” That line is delivered courtesy of Paul Krugman, the columnist for the New York Times.

Again, for my Q&A with KDW, go here.