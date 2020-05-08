The Corner

Politics & Policy

Truman and Ike, WFB No Like

By
Former president Harry Truman endorsing New York governor Averill Harriman for president in August 1956 (Library of Congress)

In Impromptus today, I address a number of issues, as is the column’s wont. One of them is lockdown politics. These are very difficult politics for an officeholder, and for an ordinary citizen, too. Anyone who speaks in terms of black and white is not speaking very helpfully.

Earlier this week, Governor Cuomo of New York said, “There’s a cost of staying closed, no doubt — economic cost, personal cost. There’s also a cost of reopening quickly. Either option has a cost.” That is an attitude of maturity, or of facing reality, which may amount to the same thing.

I have opinions, heaven knows, and strong ones, but I also have some humility when it comes to this question — the lockdown/reopen question. “To govern is to choose,” someone once said. I don’t envy the choosers today.

Governor Whitmer of Michigan is knocked as too strict. “Heil, Hitmer!” said at least one sign in Lansing, held by a protester. (I believe that was meant as a criticism.) Governor DeSantis of Florida is knocked as too lax.

I think that, in the main, what we have here is a nationful of governors and other officials who are doing their best in a terrible and weird situation — a situation in which virtually no one will be satisfied. I don’t think the Democrats are acting on their fantasy of total control; I don’t think the Republicans want to see grandparents drop like flies.

What is that man doing up there? I am speaking of Truman, whose picture sits atop this post. He makes an early appearance in Impromptus today. Some of us, in the NRI Book Club, are reading Up from Liberalism, the 1959 book by William F. Buckley Jr. “NRI,” as you know, stands for “National Review Institute.” For info on the book club, go here.

WFB did not think very much of Harry S. Truman — not in the late ’50s, he didn’t. Here is what WFB had to say about the 33rd president in Up from Liberalism:

I sat in the spring of 1958 before the television screen and beheld Mr. Truman, with the zest he has for that kind of thing, cavorting from vulgarity to vulgarity, oversimplifying issues, distorting history, questioning motives, provoking base appetites.

He proceeds to call Truman “the nation’s most conspicuous vulgarian.” He laments that prominent Democrats — even sober and august ones — behold this “vulgarian” without complaint.

Comments

Here is another passage from WFB — a Baroque one, but a sure one:

The failure to take accurate measurements where Mr. Truman is concerned, the failure on the part of men who, however much they approved his personal courage, his decisiveness, his zest, his administration, the political objectives of the Democratic Party — their failure to stand firm in judiciously assessing his dismaying personal limitations leads or would seem to lead to an anarchy in the world of taste and judgment.

You know who comes in for it worse than Truman, the ex-president, in Up from Liberalism? The incumbent president, Eisenhower. Not liking Ike, WFB faults him for many things, among them the inability to speak clearly and sensibly. Words mattered a lot to WFB, and he thought they were important in a leader. This was a constant theme of his political commentary.

Anyway, WFB:

It is a lightly guarded national secret that Mr. Eisenhower has a way of easing virtually every subject he touches into a syntactical jungle in which every ray of light, every breath of air, is choked out. But disadvantageous though this incapacity is (in an age where, War being Unthinkable, so many battles depend on verbal trenchancy), it is not a cause of national alarm. The nation has had inarticulate presidents before and has, in the short term, survived them. The distinctive danger in the case of Mr. Eisenhower lies in the fact that his inarticulateness is traceable to an organic ignorance of the nature of the society whose well-being it is his historic destiny to watch over at the moment of our great peril.

All right, one more word — concerning the title over this post I am jotting. One day, WFB sent me a recording of music, with a note saying, “Me no like. You?” (I can’t remember whether I did. Or whether I listened to the music. I should check.)

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

World

Let’s Talk About the Swedish Approach

By
It’s not easy to shop these days, but Sunday is Mother’s Day, so remember to go out and get her something -- even if it’s just a card and flowers from the grocery store. I’ve got the best. Thank you for everything, Mom. On the menu today: a long look at Sweden, a short look at Mexico, and the return of ... Read More
World

Let’s Talk About the Swedish Approach

By
It’s not easy to shop these days, but Sunday is Mother’s Day, so remember to go out and get her something -- even if it’s just a card and flowers from the grocery store. I’ve got the best. Thank you for everything, Mom. On the menu today: a long look at Sweden, a short look at Mexico, and the return of ... Read More
Media

Media Outlets Mislead Readers about COVID-19 Data

By
The public overwhelmingly relies on the press to provide them with accurate information and proper context. When it comes to COVID-19, many press outlets are consistently failing to do that. In fact, the reporting on data related to the epidemic has increasingly led to conclusions that aren’t accurate and an ... Read More
Media

Media Outlets Mislead Readers about COVID-19 Data

By
The public overwhelmingly relies on the press to provide them with accurate information and proper context. When it comes to COVID-19, many press outlets are consistently failing to do that. In fact, the reporting on data related to the epidemic has increasingly led to conclusions that aren’t accurate and an ... Read More
Film & TV

Melania vs. Michelle — the Movies

By
Somebody at Channel 13, New York’s liberal-biased public-television channel, must have been asleep at the switch when the station recently broadcast the politically tinged rom-com Ladies in Black. It’s a movie about fashion, femininity, and courage and consequently the first film release that acknowledges ... Read More
Film & TV

Melania vs. Michelle — the Movies

By
Somebody at Channel 13, New York’s liberal-biased public-television channel, must have been asleep at the switch when the station recently broadcast the politically tinged rom-com Ladies in Black. It’s a movie about fashion, femininity, and courage and consequently the first film release that acknowledges ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More