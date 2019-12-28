Trump at the Border

Over on the home page, Kevin notes Trump not building a border wall paid for by Mexico as one of his failures. The idea that Mexico was going to pay for the wall was always fantastical and, while we can use more barriers at the border, Trump obviously overemphasized the wall. But Trump now actually has a good story to tell at the border for his purposes. Despite very little focus on this by the media, illegal border crossings have plummeted in recent months, largely as a result of the Trump administration pushing Mexico to do more to enforce its own borders and to keep asylum seekers there while their cases are heard. This is inarguably a policy success, although one that gets little attention.